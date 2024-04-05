[Watch] PBKS dugout doesn't acknowledge Shashank Singh's match-winnings 50 vs GT in IPL 2024

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) contingent in the dugout did not acknowledge and celebrate Shashank Singh's match-winning half-century against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday.

The interesting moment transpired during the 18th over of the second innings. On the fourth ball of the over, Shashank took a single and completed his maiden IPL half-century in just 25 balls.

However, he did not receive any appreciation from the Punjab Kings dugout, where the players and support staff members were sitting. Several fans took note of the incident and made the video of the same go viral online after the conclusion of the match.

Shashank Singh's 61* helped PBKS edge GT in the chase of 200 in IPL 2024

GT notched up a daunting total of 199/4 in the first innings of the match after losing the toss. Captain Shubman Gill shepherded his side with a sensible knock of 89* (48), while Sai Sudharsan (33) and Rahul Tewatia (23*) played cameos to provide a strong finish.

PBKS then struggled in the first half of the chase after their top-order failed to make substantial contributions. But Shashank Singh took the onus in the middle-order and played a match-winning knock of 61* off 29 balls to steer his side home in 19.5 overs.

Reflecting on the win after the match, Shashank said:

"It is still sinking in, you visualize things before and it feels unreal. I play cricketing shots and the coach told me to react to the ball and play accordingly. The wicket was really good, it was a mixed soil wicket and both teams scoring 200 shows the character of the game.

About facing GT bowlers in the chase, Shashank Singh continued:

"They are legends of the game but when I bat, I feel I am the best in the world. I react to the ball and not to the bowlers. The coaches and the management backed me. I played at SRH a couple of years ago and it was a pretty good experience as well."

Punjab Kings will next face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.