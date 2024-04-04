[Watch] PBKS dugout erupts ft. Preity Zinta as they beat GT by 3 wickets in IPL 2024 thriller

Punjab Kings players in the dugout, including their co-owner Preity Zinta, were over the moon as the team beat Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Shashank Singh finished off the game as PBKS returned to winning ways in the T20 tournament.

In a video shared by IPL's official X account, the PBKS dugout was seen celebrating the win as they chased down 200 despite big guns, including skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, and Sam Curran, failing to deliver with the bat.

Punjab now hold the record for the most 200+ chases (six) in IPL history. With the win, they jumped two spots to fifth in the points table, with two wins in four games. On the other hand, the Titans dropped to sixth place with identical stats as PBKS but a lower net run rate (NRR).

What happened in GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash ?

Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the IPL on Thursday.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans put up 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring 89 runs off 48 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and six fours. Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, and Rahul Tewatia chipped in with 33 (19), 26 (22), and 23 (8), respectively.

Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball for Punjab, returning with figures of 2/44, while Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel took one wicket apiece.

In response, PBKS achieved the target with one ball to spare. Shashank Singh stayed unbeaten on 61 off 29 deliveries, hitting four sixes and six fours to guide his team past the finish line. Prabhsimran Singh and Ashutosh Sharma chipped in with 35 (24) and 31 (17), respectively.

Noor Ahmad emerged as the pick of GT bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/32, while the other five bowlers returned with one wicket apiece.

PBKS will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL game, scheduled to be played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 9.