[Watch] PBKS’ Shahrukh Khan takes a jaw-dropping catch to dismiss Krunal Pandya vs LSG in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Shahrukh Khan took a mesmerizing catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya in an ongoing IPL 2023 match on Saturday. The contest is taking place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

This stunning moment came in the 15th over of LSG's innings, off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling. The Proteas speedster bowled a short delivery at the stumps. Krunal hit it towards the shorter boundary in the deep mid-wicket region but Shahrukh was present there.

The 27-year-old took the catch, moved sideways, and realized he was going to hit the advertisement skirting as the momentum was pulling him towards the boundary.

Shahrukh showed his presence of mind and lobbed the ball in the air, settled himself, came back from across the boundary rope, and then took the catch again. Pandya departed for 18 off 17 balls.

Watch Shahrukh Khan's catch below:

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



gain momentum as



with the crucial breakthroughs



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-21



#TATAIPL | Safe hands ft. Shahrukh Khan @PunjabKingsIPL gain momentum as #LSG lose both Krunal Pandya & Nicholas Pooran! @KagisoRabada25 with the crucial breakthroughsFollow the match #LSG vPBKS Safe hands ft. Shahrukh Khan 👏👏@PunjabKingsIPL gain momentum as #LSG lose both Krunal Pandya & Nicholas Pooran!@KagisoRabada25 with the crucial breakthroughs 👏Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-21 #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS https://t.co/LUbO5VUc75

Rabada then followed it with another dismissal, of the in-form Nicholas Pooran, who was dismissed for a first-ball duck. The southpaw went for a big hit, to a delivery bowled outside the off stump and Shahrukh Khan completed yet another catch in the same region. All the batter got was plenty of elevation and no real distance.

With two consecutive wickets, Rabada reduced LSG to 111-4 in 14.3 overs. The home team eventually scored 159/8 from their 20 overs.

KL Rahul’s LSG sets 160-run target for Shahrukh Khan's PBKS

KL Rahul played a captain's knock [Image: IPL Twitter]

KL Rahul led from the front as the Lucknow Super Giants scored 159/8 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first by the Punjab Kings on Saturday. The right-hander smashed 74 off just 56 balls, including one six and eight boundaries.

Kyle Mayers also chipped in with 29 runs, while Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis were the other two LSG batters to reach double figures following a middle-order collapse.

For PBKS, stand-in captain Sam Curran finished with figures of 3/31, while Kagiso Rabada bagged two wickets. Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Sikandar Raza took one wicket apiece.

Follow LSG vs PBKS live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes