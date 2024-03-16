[Watch] PBKS unveil their new jersey at a grand event ahead of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season in a grand event at the Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday (March 16). The franchise owners and captain Shikhar Dhawan were present, along with many players.

The 2014 IPL runner-ups have added blue to their pre-existing red threads to create their new jersey for the coming season. The Punjab franchise gave their ardent fans a glimpse of the jersey by sharing a couple of videos and a picture on their official X handle.

You can view PBKS' jersey launch in the below posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Speaking about the new jersey at the event, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan said:

"The love and passion of the sher squad is infectious and it is hard for me to put in words how happy I am to be back here. We have an exciting team this season that will give everything on the pitch as we look forward to don the vibrant new jersey and play at the new home ground in front of all of you."

The IPL 2024 campaign of PBKS will commence on March 23 with the clash against DC

Punjab Kings endured a disappointing run last season, finishing eighth in the points table. They will be hopeful of putting on a much-improved performance in the upcoming IPL 2024 with the addition of a couple of exciting players in the mix.

Here is the schedule for the first four matches of PBKS in IPL 2024:

Mar 23: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 3.30 PM

Mar 25: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 3.30 PM

Mar 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 7.30 PM

April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM

Do you think Shikhar Dhawan will lift the trophy with Punjab Kings this season? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.