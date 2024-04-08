[Watch] Phil Salt dismissed for a first-ball duck by Tushar Deshpande in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 clash 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Phil Salt departed for a golden duck in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Tushar Deshpande was the bowler who struck with the first ball of the contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8.

Phil Salt opened the batting alongside Sunil Narine after CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opted to bowl first.

Deshpande began the contest with a back-of-the-length delivery which Salt tried to take it over the off-side infield with hard hands. Instead of the ball finding the middle of the bat, it found contact with the outside half, leading it to be sliced towards backward point. Ravindra Jadeja, who was stationed there as usual in the powerplay, jumped full length to complete the catch and get CSK off to a brilliant start.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Promising batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has walked out to the middle to join Sunil Narine while the fielding restrictions are still on.

Phil Salt has now recorded three golden ducks in 12 IPL innings

Salt's dismissal against dismissal is not the first instance where he has recorded a golden duck in the IPL. The Englishman was out for a golden duck in just his second appearance in the competition during the 2023 edition against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On that occasion, he was removed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

His second golden duck came just one appearance later, when Mohammed Shami took his wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KKR are trying to build a start after the unprecedented early blow. Tushar Deshpande's first over yielded only one run, but Raghuvanshi and Narine started to deal with boundaries soon after. As of writing, Shardul Thakur has entered the bowling attack with KKR's score reading 26-1 after three overs.