[Watch] Pin-drop silence in Chinnaswamy as Virat Kohli gets out at 77 to former-RCB man Harshal Patel in IPL 2024 clash

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Harshal Patel landed a massive blow to his old team by taking the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli at the crunch time of the chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With RCB needing 47 in 25 balls, Patel hurled it full and wide on the last delivery of the 16th over. Kohli, having already hit two boundaries, tried to go for one of his favorite shots, the lofted cover-drive, but ended up slicing it in the air off the outside edge for a good low catch for Harpreet Brat at deep backward point man.

He just stood there, not being able to believe he had got out before finishing the game despite being in such good form.

The elation at the PBKS players' face said it all. Kohli was brilliant on the day, starting with a 16-run over against Sam Curran and then reaching his half-century in just 31 deliveries. Even as wickets fell quickly and constantly at the other end, he kept going with a similar tempo and looked set for a match-winning century.

Brar, who took the catch, was perhaps the happiest because he took the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell for 18 and 3 runs respectively in the middle-overs but was seeing the former Indian captain take the game away anyway.

Patel, meanwhile, was one of RCB's best bowlers during his time at the franchise. At Chinnaswamy,s considered a graveyard for pacers and spinners alike, he had picked up 20 wickets at an average of 33.65 before this game.

Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror magic brings it home for RCB after Virat Kohli's wicket

It looked like Kohli's wicket would lead to a big RCB defeat as Anuj Rawat also got out soon after. However, Impact Sub Mahipal Lomror and finisher-in-charge Dinesh Karthik took the game by the scruff of its neck by immediately getting boundaries away against Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh and Patel.

The equation came down to 10 runs off the final over, which Karthik achieved in just three balls.