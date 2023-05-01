Mumbai Indians (MI) produced one of the best run chases of the 2023 Indian Premier League season in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30. Thanks to the brilliance of Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tim David, MI defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Royals won the toss, elected to bat first, and put up a mammoth total of 212-7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a breathtaking century by 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal. In reply, MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the second over of the innings for another low score.

However, valuable contributions from the rest of the batting order combined with incredible power-hitting by David, who made 45 from just 14 deliveries, including three big sixes off Jason Holder to finish the game, helped MI seal victory with six wickets and three balls to spare.

After the game, David and Piyush Chawla hugged each other in joy, celebrating MI's incredible victory. Here is a video of their embrace shared by the franchise's social media handle:

David was bought by the Mumbai Indians ahead of last season at the mega auction for ₹ 8.5 crores to don a similar role played over the years by big-hitting West Indian Kieron Pollard.

With limited opportunities, David has impressed over the last two seasons, averaging 34 at a strike rate of 189.

"I wanted to do something like this for a while" - Tim David after MI's last-over victory against RR

Tim David's blistering knock powered MI to a sensational victory over RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) lower middle-order power-hitter Tim David expressed his delight over producing a match-winning performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

David came in at a precarious position, with the hosts still requiring a daunting 61 of 26 deliveries, and produced a scintillating display of power-hitting with a 14-ball 45 that helped MI cross the finish line in the final over of the match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the 27-year-old expressed his satisfaction at helping his team win at the Wankhade stadium. He said:

"We needed a result. It is an amazing feeling, there's no better feeling than playing at the Wankhede. For our confidence.. We have not played our best cricket in the last few games, so this feels good. It felt everyone (bowler) had to be targeted, good batting conditions and personally I wanted to do something like this for a while. It was sweaty, I was trying to get down the pitch and cut the angle. Any time the bowlers missed the yorker then you were in with a chance."

The win helped MI stay in contention for a playoff spot with four wins in eight matches. They will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Punjab to take on the Punjab Kings in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

