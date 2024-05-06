[Watch] Piyush Chawla shows Heinrich Klaasen the way to the pavilion; hands MI the big fish against SRH during IPL 2024 match

Veteran Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner Piyush Chawla proved his quality once again by picking up the big wicket of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen during the IPL 2024 encounter between the two teams at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

Klaasen seemed to be getting frustrated with the pressure of dot balls and lost patience, something which made him fall right into Chawla's trap. The South African also seemed pre-meditated to go for the slog sweep no matter what.

Piyush Chawla bowled a googly and Heinrich Klaasen swung hard across the line to only get a faint inside edge. The ball then clipped the leg stump off and Klaasen could only walk back in frustration after managing just two runs in four balls. Chawla gave the big hitter a bit of a send-off, showing him the way to the pavilion.

Chawla made a brilliant impact for MI, picking up the big wickets of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad to finish with fine figures of 3/33.

Hardik Pandya & Piyush Chawla pick up 3 scalps each as MI keep SRH in check

Hardik Pandya had no hesitation in winning the toss and bowling first as he felt the pitch seemed to have a bit in it for the bowlers. Luck didn't favor the home side in the initial five overs as the SRH openers made merry of the rub of the green.

However, Jasprit Bumrah started the squeeze by sending back Abhishek Sharma. Anshul Kamboj was impressive on debut and despite a bit of rotten luck, he got the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. Skipper Hardik came good with the ball with his best performance in the tournament so far, picking up 3/31 in his four overs.

Hardik and Piyush Chawla played a crucial role in Mumbai restricting SRH to 173/8 in their 20 overs. While the chasing team may fancy their chances, Pat Cummins and co. will know that MI failed to chase down 170 just three days ago.

