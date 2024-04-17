[Watch] Poor judgment from Sai Sudharsan leads to his unnecessary run out during GT vs DC IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan's poor judgement led to his unfortunate run out during his team's IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17.

The hosts were already two down and needed Sudharsan to convert his start into a big score and help them get a competitive total. However, that wasn't to be as the southpaw was run out through a brilliant piece of fielding from Sumit Kumar.

Sai Sudharsan tapped a delivery from Ishant Sharma towards the leg side and called the non-striker for a quick single. However, Sumit raced from the short mid-wicket region and executed a brilliant pick-up-and-throw to get a direct hit at the non-striker's end. He caught Sudharsan comfortably short of his crease.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Despite the full-length dive, Sudharsan's body language, even before the replays showed up, indicated that he hadn't made it in time. He was dismissed for nine off 12 balls. It was a body blow for the hosts as they were looking to rebuild after both openers were sent back.

DC running riot in Ahmedabad as GT continue to collapse

Sai Sudharsan's run-out sums up Gujarat's innings so far. They have failed to gather any momentum whatsoever, losing wickets regularly. At the time of writing, they were 71-7 after 13 overs with Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma on the crease.

DC veteran pacer Ishant Sharma provided the early massive strike of opposition skipper Shubman Gill (8) and then Mukesh Kumar ended Wriddhiman Saha's (2) miserable stay at the crease.

A sensational catch from Rishabh Pant ended David Miller's (2) innings, with replays showing he got an inside edge before the ball ricocheted off his back leg and went to the wicketkeeper.

Pant was involved in the next two dismissals as well, with the stumpings of Abhinav Manohar (8) and Shahrukh Khan (0) as his decision to bowl Tristan Stubbs turned out to be a masterstroke. Axar Patel then removed Rahul Tewatia (10) to leave GT in even greater trouble.

Gujarat now need Rashid Khan to bat deep and give their bowlers a fighting chance. DC, on the other hand, are all over the hosts like a rash and will look to bowl them out as soon as possible.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback