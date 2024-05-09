[Watch] Preity Zinta claps in appreciation as Rilee Rossouw reaches 50 with six in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 encounter

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta applauded as Rilee Rossouw smashed a six to get to his fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024. That reaction came as Rossouw got to his fifty in 21 balls in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

The milestone came in the eighth over of PBKS' innings. Cameron Green bowled a full-length ball and Rossouw stood tall to thump it over the bowler's head for a maximum. The left-hander also smashed a four off the previous ball. Following the six, Zinta looked super delighted and clapped in appreciation.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

In the match, Rossouw scored 61 runs off 27 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and nine boundaries. He was eventually caught by Will Jacks at long-on off Karn Sharma. The Proteas batter has amassed 140 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 179.49 this IPL season.

What has happened in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match so far?

PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and chose to bowl against RCB in the IPL encounter on Thursday.

RCB posted 241/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring 92 runs off 47 deliveries with the help of six maximums and seven boundaries. Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, and Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with 53 (23), 46 (27), and 18 (7), respectively.

Harshal Patel emerged as the leading wicket-taker for PBKS, returning with figures of 3/38, while debutant Vidwath Kaverappa bagged two wickets. Captain Sam Curran and Arsheep Singh also settled for one apiece.

In response, Punjab were 128/5 in 11.3 overs, with Shashank Singh and Sam Curran at the crease. Liam Livingstone (two-ball duck) was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Karn Sharma at cover off Swapnil Singh.

The two teams have four wins in 11 matches this season. The loser of this game will get eliminated alongside Mumbai Indians (MI).

Follow the PBKS vs RCB 2024 match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback