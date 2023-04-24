[Watch] Priyam Garg joins DC camp as a replacement for the rest of IPL 2023

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Priyam Garg has joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad as a replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who is out of IPL 2023 due to an injury issue.

He led the Indian team at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, where the team lost to Bangladesh in the finals. SRH picked him up at the IPL auction the same year.

Priyam Garg played 21 matches for the Hyderabad franchise across three seasons till 2022 and scored 251 runs at an average of 15.69, including a solitary half-century.

SRH released him ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction last December after his dismal performances with the bat. The youngster did not find any bidders at the auction and went unsold.

Delhi Capitals have now roped in Garg in the hope of giving themselves more options in the batting department, having struggled miserably so far this season. The Delhi franchise recently updated fans about Priyam Garg's induction into their squad by sharing a video from the training session on their Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

Adding a new 🐯 to our pack 👏 📹| Our stars made sure Priyam Garg received a warm welcome into the DC family ♥️💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli #SRHvDC #DCAllAccess

DC's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

7. April 24 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

8. April 29 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9. May 2 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

