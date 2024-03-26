[Watch] Rachin Ravindra gets stumped thanks to Wriddhiman Saha’s brilliant glovework in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) ace wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha once again proved his excellence behind the stumps in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. That came as Saha dismissed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

For the unversed, Saha showed quick reflexes to send back dangerous Ravindra, who smashed 46 runs off 20 balls at a strike rate of 230, including three sixes and as many boundaries. The New Zealand batter gave a sensational start to the Super Kings innings.

The dismissal came during the sixth over of the CSK innings. Rashid Khan bowled a quicker delivery on leg that clipped Ravindra’s pads and reached the wicketkeeper. The left-hander was caught out of the crease and Wriddhiman Saha was quick enough to gather the dislodge the bails at the right time. As a result, Rachin Ravindra missed out on his well-deserved half-century.

Ravindra shared a 62-run partnership with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the opening stand. The 24-year-old had earlier slammed 37 off 15 deliveries, including three sixes and as many boundaries, against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on his IPL debut. The Super Kings won that game by six wickets.

GT captain Shubman Gill chose to bowl against CSK in IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in IPL clash on Tuesday. That came CSK beat RCB while chasing at the same venue in the previous game.

At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 92/1 after nine overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

In the match, GT fielded an unchanged XI following their six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Matheesha Pathirana made his comeback for the Chennai-based franchise after recovering from an injury.

The two teams had last locked horns in the IPL 2023 final, where MS Dhoni-led CSK won the game by five wickets via the DLS method to lift their fifth IPL trophy.

