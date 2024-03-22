[Watch] Rachin Ravindra takes a tumbling catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) claimed their first breakthrough in the IPL 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) courtesy of a brilliant catch by Rachin Ravindra as Mustafizur Rahman sent Faf du Plessis back into the hut.

Du Plessis had propelled his side to a brilliant start in his former home ground, taking on Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande while the fielding restrictions were on. The opening batter raced off to 35 runs off 22 deliveries, facing the majority of the deliveries, and was on the lookout to take on Mustafizur as well.

The RCB skipper struck a boundary off the second delivery of the fifth over, and tried to go after a wide delivery from the left-arm pacer. However, he did not get a decent connection as he had to reach out for it. Rachin Ravindra ran in from deep backward point, covered good ground in quick time, got in a good position, and claimed a good catch to provide the much-needed breakthrough.

Rachin Ravindra made an early impression on his debut with a stellar catch. He will be in play during the run chase as well, as he is Ruturaj Gaikwad's new opening partner in Devon Conway's absence.

RCB stumble in the final overs of the powerplay after du Plessis' dismissal

The visitors' hard work and near-perfect play across the initial overs of the contest was undone after they lost three wickets in quick succession, starting with the skipper himself.

Mustafizur Rahman struck once again in his first over to dismiss Rajat Patidar for a three-ball duck. Deepak Chahar, on the other hand, sent back Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck to leave RCB reeling at 42/3 from 41/0.

As of typing, RCB are trying to rebuild their innings through Virat Kohli and Cameron Green. CSK, as usual, have introduced spinners from both ends now that the fielding restrictions have come to an end, kickstarting the middle-overs phase of the innings. The score currently reads 55/3 after eight overs.