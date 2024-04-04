[Watch] Rahul Tewatia's fireworks propels Gujarat Titans to formidable total in IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia provided his side with the impetus in their IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The left-handed batter's eight-ball stay brought 23 runs, helping the Titans reach 199 in 20 overs.

The spin-bowling all-rounder joined his captain Shubman Gill in the 18th over of the innings as Vijay Shankar perished for a sluggish 8 off 10 balls to Kagiso Rabada. However, Tewatia flayed only his second ball away for a maximum followed by a boudary in the following over. He finished the innings with consecutive boundaries to give the hosts' bowlers a good chance of winning the game.

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 89 held the innings together for the home side, with Kane Williamson and B Sai Sudharshan chipping in with 26 and 33 runs, respectively.

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh denies Gujarat Titans their 3rd consecutive home win:

Shashank Singh. (Credits: Twitter)

The Titans, who lifted the coveted IPL trophy in 2022, were targetting their third consecutive home victory of the ongoing edition. Shubman Gill's men started their campaign with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, but followed it by losing comprehensively to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, they bounced back well to beat Sunisers Hyderabad. Nevertheless, PBKS' rookie batters Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma had other plans on Thursday night in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat-based franchise did well to dismiss visiting captain and experienced opening batter Shikhar Dhawan cheaply in the second over.

Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh also departed after some short bursts of hitting, while Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza perished without making much difference to the total. Shashank took it upon himself and shared a brisk 39-run stand with Jitesh Sharma. The former added another 43 off 22 deliveries with Ashutosh before the latter was removed by Darshan Nalkande on the first delivery of the 20th over.

Shashank finished off the game with an unbeaten 61* with one ball and three wickets to spare.