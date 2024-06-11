[Watch] Rahul Tripathi clears the rope with a stunning slog sweep in MPL 2024

Kolhapur Tuskers (KT) skipper Rahul Tripathi played a fine knock during the team's Maharashtra Premier League (MPL 2024) clash against Ratnagiri Jets (RJ) on Monday, June 10. The right-handed batter notched up a half-century, finishing with 63 runs off 39 balls.

Tripathi walked out to bat at No. 3. On the final ball of the fourth over of the KT's innings, he dazzled the onlookers by playing a fantastic sweep shot off a fast bowler's bowling.

Seamer Pradeep Dadhe pitched it at the good length mark outside the off-stump. Tripathi shuffled across and cleared the ropes for a maximum with a slog sweep in a nonchalant fashion.

You can watch the video of Tripathi's six below:

Rahul Tripathi has established himself as a 360-degree batter by adding several innovative shots to his repertoire. The 33-year-old has earned the reputation of being an intent merchant, courtesy of his quick-fire knocks in the T20 format.

However, Tripathi's 63-run knock went in vain as KT suffered a narrow two-run loss, finishing at 169/9 while chasing a 170-run target. With 188 runs from four outings, Tripathi is the second-highest run-getter in MPL 2024.

Rahul Tripathi scored an impressive half-century for SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Rahul Tripathi didn't get a lot of opportunities while playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024. He featured in the team's playing XI just six times.

The 33-year-old delivered when it mattered the most, scoring a brilliant half-century under pressure in SRH's Qualifier 1 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was run out after scoring 55 runs off 35 balls.

Tripathi followed it up with a blistering 37-run knock in 17 balls in the subsequent Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He failed to get going in the final against KKR, managing just nine runs.

Hyderabad finished as runners-up of IPL 2024, losing to KKR by eight wickets in the summit clash. Tripathi amassed 165 runs across six innings at a strike rate of 143.47.

