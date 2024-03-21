[Watch] "Raja Nadai along the Singa Paadhai"- CSK bid farewell to MS Dhoni and welcomes new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with a special post

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) updated their ardent fans about the change of guard in the franchise by sharing a video post on Instagram featuring both MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

News about Dhoni relinquishing CSK captaincy broke out this evening after Gaikwad attended the captain's photoshoot ahead of IPL 2024.

The Super Kings confirmed the change in captaincy with a small official statement on the X platform after the photoshoot pictures went viral online. CSK recently took to their official Instagram handle and paid tribute to MS Dhoni and also welcomed Ruturaj Gaikwad with a post, which was captioned:

"Raja Nadai along the Singa Paadhai 🦁🔥💛 ( King's walk along the lion's path).

You can watch the video below:

"The best captain the IPL has seen"- Tom Moody on MS Dhoni after he stepped down as CSK captain

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody hailed MS Dhoni as the best captain in IPL history after his leadership tenure with CSK concluded ahead of the upcoming season.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo on the matter, Moody reminisced about Dhoni's accomplishments with the CSK side over the years. He said:

"The best captain the IPL has seen. Because I don't think he has always had the best squad, he has made a lot out of average squads and last year was a good example of that. Winning a title when no one ever thought that would be the case but he seems to be able to elevate a team and individuals beyond what their own expectations are, let alone those of experts."

Moody continued:

"Does this mean during the preparations for the season, it hasn't gone to plan for Dhoni physically? At the end of the day, he is in his 40s and he has played an enormous amount of cricket and that takes a toll on the body, particularly as a keeper. I wonder if he has made the decision questioning whether he can get through a whole tournament. So he is thinking about the side first."

CSK will square off against RCB in the opening match of IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.