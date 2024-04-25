[Watch] Rajat Patidar takes a smooth catch beyond the boundary off Virat Kohli's six during SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 catch 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar claimed an effortless catch outside the boundary line by the dugout against a sublime Virat Kohli six in the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Patidar was padded up as the next batter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

Midway through the final powerplay over by T Natarajan, ace batter Virat Kohli dispatched a full delivery for a six to the long-on boundary. The shot was all class as Kohli just timed the ball to perfection.

Patidar got up from his seat in the dugout, nonchalantly took the catch, and returned the ball before returning to his seat. His effort even drew a pat on the back by teammate Glenn Maxwell.

Have a look at the catch right here (0:05 onwards):

Rajat Patidar is a relatively reliable fielder, having taken a number of good catches in the field over the course of his career. He had taken a sharp catch at short leg to dismiss Ben Duckett on his Test debut in Vizag, a couple of months ago.

Rajat Patidar scored a sublime fifty to boost RCB's innings

After his brief outing beyond the boundary, Patidar had to come out to bat soon after. The right-handed batter came out to bat in the eighth over of the innings following Will Jacks' dismissal.

Patidar carried on from his sublime knock at Eden Gardens against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On that occasion, he scored 52 runs off 23 deliveries, and this time he carried on his onslaught just when RCB needed a push in the middle overs.

Rajat Patidar ended up scoring 50 runs off 20 deliveries, with two fours and a six at a strike rate of 250. RCB were placed at 130-3 in the 13th over after he holed out to the deep off Jaydev Unadkat's bowling in his 100th IPL appearance.

His knock has set up a brilliant platform for the likes of Caemron Green and Dinesh Karthik to come in and capitalize. Only an intimidating total can deter the in-form SRH batting outfit against a wayward RCB bowling unit.

