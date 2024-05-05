[Watch] Ramandeep Singh plucks a stunner off Mitchell Starc's bowling in LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Ramandeep Singh plucked a stunning catch as Mitchell Starc in his first over against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth total, the Knight Riders dealt an early blow as Arshin Kulkarni smacked two boundaries in the opening over before getting out.

The dismissal took place in the second over of the innings as KL Rahul and Kulkarni smashed one boundary each off the left-arm speedster. Kulkarni looked to flick towards the leg side but only managed to get a leading edge, with the ball flying to covers. Ramandeep covered excellent ground and completed the catch with both hands.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Batting first, Sunil Narine top-scored with 81 off 39 deliveries for Kolkata, laced with six fours and seven maximums, and forged a 61-run opening partnership with Phil Salt. There were also contributions from Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Andre Russell. Ramandeep also stayed unbeaten at 25 off six deliveries, including a six off the final ball of the innings to take the Knight Riders to 235/6 in 20 overs.

Mitchell Starc returned to form in the game against the Mumbai Indians

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mitchell Starc, the most expensive player in the IPL auction, was under some pressure heading into the fixture against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The 34-year-old picked up bagged outstanding figures of 4-0-33-4, dismissing Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, and Piyush Chawla.

With the Knight Riders looking to defend 170 on a dewy Wankhede surface, the Aussie speedster's performance helped the two-time champions defeat the hosts by 24 runs.

The Knight Riders have also demolished the Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs at the Ekana International Stadium as Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets each. Andre Russell picked up two scalps, while Starc and Narine returned with one wicket each.

With the win, Shreyas Iyer's men have surged to the top of the IPL 2024 points table, leaving behind the Rajasthan Royals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback