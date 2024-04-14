[Watch] Ramandeep Singh takes brilliant diving catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda early in KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Ramandeep Singh took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Deepak Hooda in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 14).

As a result, Hooda failed to make an impact after replacing under-fire Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI. The right-hander departed for just eight runs off 10 deliveries. With the wicket, the Knight Riders reduced Lucknow to 39/2 after 4.4 overs.

For the unversed, the dismissal came during the fifth over of LSG's innings. Mitchell Starc bowled a length ball outside off and Hooda tried to open the face of the bat and guide it towards deep backward point. Ramandeep made a full-stretch dive to his right to grab the catch with both hands to pull off a beauty.

Hooda had previously managed 26 off 13 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals in LSG's opening game. He was also brought on as an impact sub in Lucknow's recent defeat to Delhi Capitals, but scored just 10 runs off 13 deliveries.

KKR on top against LSG after powerplay in IPL 2024 encounter

Kolkata Knight Riders are dominating Lucknow Super Giants after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first on Sunday.

At the time of writing, the Super Giants were 64/2 after nine overs, with skipper KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni at the crease. Apart from Hooda's wicket, Vaibhav Arora sent back Quinton de Kock (10 off eight) early.

Fourth-placed Lucknow have made a few changes after just a one-day gap from their previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) against whom they lost by six wickets. Debutant Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan, and Hooda were included in the playing XI. Naveen-ul-Haq has been rested for the match.

Meanwhile, second-placed KKR registered a hat-trick of wins in their first three games this season. They, however, lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in a one-sided battle. The Knight Riders are yet to win against LSG in their three meetings in IPL history.

