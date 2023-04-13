[Watch] Rashid Khan bamboozles Matthew Short with a deceptive googly in IPL 2023 game between PBKS and GT

Gujarat Titans (GT) leg spinner Rashid Khan struck in his very first over against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

Rashid was brought into the attack in the seventh over of Punjab's innings. He provided his side with a big breakthrough, sending the well-set Matthew Short packing with a stunning googly.

The right-handed batter didn't pick up the wrong'un, and the ball ended up crashing onto his stumps. Short, however, did a fine job with the bat for Punjab, scoring 36 runs off 24 deliveries before getting out.

Gujarat won the toss and decided to field first in the contest. The side were off to a brilliant start, dismissing Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan early. Furthermore, Rashid's early strike put Hardik Pandya and Co. in a commanding position.

Rashid Khan has been in wonderful form in IPL 2023

Afghanistan-born Rashid Khan has made a significant impact with his bowling performances so far in IPL 2023.

The crafty spinner picked up the crucial wickets of Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes in Gujarat's opening fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He also chipped in with a valuable cameo with the bat, scoring 10 runs off three balls, and was named the Player of the Match.

He backed it up with yet another impressive performance, bagging three scalps against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ensuing match. Rashid captained the Gujarat side in Hardik Pandya's absence when they locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their third outing.

While the defending champions lost the game by three wickets after Rinku Singh's five sixes in the final over, Rashid was praised by many for his bowling. He almost won it for GT, picking up the first-ever hat-trick of the season.

Rashid Khan was instrumental in Gujarat winning the championship trophy last year. He finished with 19 wickets from 16 games at an impressive economy rate of 6.59.

