[Watch] Rashid Khan surprises himself with sensational catch to dismiss Shai Hope during DC vs GT IPL 2024 match

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan gave Gujarat Titans (GT) the key breakthrough of Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Shai Hope through a brilliant piece of fielding in the deep during the IPL 2024 game between the two teams in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24.

Hope tried to smash GT pacer Sandeep Warrier for a massive six over mid-wicket, but the ball swung away just enough to take a top edge and fly towards the point region. Rashid was quick to run towards it and took a brilliant diving catch to send back the right-hander.

Rashid Khan seemed surprised with his brilliant piece of fielding. Here's the video of the dismissal:

Notably, the Titans have put the Delhi Capitals on the back foot with three wickets in the powerplay and their flawless fielding.

DC need their big guns to form a partnership against GT

Sandeep Warrier has had yet another great outing for GT. He has picked up each of the three wickets lost by the Capitals at the time of writing. Both Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk were caught by Noor Ahmad before Rashid Khan's brilliance ended Shai Hope's stay.

Axar Patel got a promotion in the batting line-up at No. 4 and was soon joined by skipper Rishabh Pant. The two southpaws are gradually bringing some momentum back into DC's innings and have been negotiating the spell by the Afghan duo of Rashid and Noor rather well.

The hosts have scored 80 runs at the halfway stage, a decent recovery from 44/3 at one stage. However, DC will need the two senior left-handers to continue their partnership for at least five more overs and set it up for the likes of Tristan Stubbs to explode.

