[Watch] Ravi Bishnoi takes catch of the season contender to dismiss Kane Williamson for just 1 run in LSG vs GT IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Ravi Bishnoi took a one-handed catch off his bowling to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT)'s Kane Williamson in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday (April 7). As a result, Williamson departed for just one run off five balls.

The dismissal came during the eighth over of GT's run-chase. Bishnoi bowled a full-length ball and Williamson got forward for an on-drive. The right-hander failed to get to the pitch of the ball and ended up chipping in the air. Bishnoi flew to his right on his followthrough and the ball stuck.

Watch the wicket below:

Expand Tweet

With the wicket, Bishnoi reduced Gujarat to 56-2 after 7.2 overs. The second wicket came after a gap of seven balls. Yash Thakur cleaned up Shubman Gill to provide the first breakthrough for Lucknow.

What has happened in LSG vs GT IPL 2024 match so far?

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Sunday.

Batting first, LSG posted 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat, scoring 58 runs off 43 balls in an innings laced with two sixes and four boundaries. KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni also chipped in with 33 (31), 32*(22), and 20 (11), respectively.

Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with two wickets each. Rashid Khan also bagged one wicket.

In response, Gujarat were 80/5 after 12.1 overs, with Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar at the crease. Krunal Pandya has bagged three wickets so far.

Lucknow lost their opening game to Rajasthan Royals but bounced back to beat Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first three matches this season. The KL Rahul-led side will next host Delhi Capitals on April 12.

On the other hand, GT have a win-loss pattern in the first four games. They won alternate games against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad but lost to Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, respectively. The Shubman Gill-led side will travel to Jaipur for their next IPL game against Rajasthan Royals on April 10.

Follow the LSG vs GT IPL 2024 live score and updates here.