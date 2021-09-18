IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his 35th birthday with Delhi Capitals teammates

Champion Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his 35th birthday with his Delhi Capitals teammates on Friday (September 17).

The Capitals arranged a special cake cutting ceremony where Ashwin can be seen having a lot of fun with the rest of his teammates.

DC's official Twitter handle shared the video of the same on Saturday (September 18) with a caption that read:

"It's always a treat when you celebrate your birthday with the squad 🤗 P.S. Of course @ashwinravi99 got a lot of cake... on himself 😅🎂 #YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX @SofitelDXBPalm

The 2nd leg of the 14th season of the lucrative IPL will get underway on September 19.

The Capitals will resume their campaign against the SunRisers in Dubai on September 22.

Can Ashwin weave his magic for the Delhi Capitals during the 2nd leg?

The upcoming second leg will be extremely crucial for Ashwin as he looks to put his best foot forward and present a strong case ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ashwin did not get a single game during the recent Test series against England. But he earned a surprise call-up to the Indian T20 squad for the marquee quadrennial event.

The off-spinner last played a T20I for India way back in 2017. Then the management dumped him from the set-up for the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99



Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now.🙏 2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life.Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now.🙏 #t20worldcup2021 2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life.



Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now.🙏 #t20worldcup2021 https://t.co/O0L3y6OBLl

The 35-year-old has done well in the IPL while playing for different franchises during his time in the wilderness from the national set-up.

He claimed 15 wickets in 14 games at an average of 26.66 during the 2019 season. The Tamil Nadu cricketer backed it up with another stellar showing in the last edition which took place in the UAE - 13 wickets in 15 games.

Also Read

Ashwin looked off-color during the 1st leg of the current season as he managed a single wicket in five games. He then pulled out of the campaign after his family members tested Covid positive.

The veteran spinner will be looking to make amends and cap off the season on a high as Delhi chase an elusive IPL title.

Edited by Aditya Singh