[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja departs despite Ruturaj Gaikwad urging to review LBW dismissal during CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match 

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) ploy of promoting Ravindra Jadeja at No. 4 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) didn't work as the southpaw departed for just 2(4) in the IPL 2024 fixture between the two teams at Chepauk on Wednesday, May 1.

After losing Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube on consecutive deliveries, Chennai promoted Jadeja at No. 4 to probably counter the threat of the ball turning in from Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar.

However, in a bid to work a delivery from Rahul towards the leg side, Ravindra Jadeja ended up missing it completely and was trapped in front. Here's the video of the dismissal:

Jadeja knew straightaway that it was plumb and began to walk back to the pavilion. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad rushed towards the all-rounder and persuaded him to take a review. While Jadeja obliged, the DRS showed three reds and it meant that Chennai Super Kings ended up exhausting all their reviews.

CSK need Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat deep and get to a competitive total

CSK lost the toss once again and were asked to bat first in conditions that were conducive to the ball gripping. Despite a steady start from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane, Harpreet Brar's double strike of Rahane and Dube gave PBKS the control they needed.

Rahul Chahar soon struck with Ravindra Jadeja's wicket and Gaikwad had to dig deep with impact substitute Sameer Rizvi. The duo did stabilize the innings, but needed to up the ante. While Rizvi has been dismissed in trying to do so, Gaikwad is still at the crease.

Chennai will hope that their captain can carry his bat and that would give Moeen Ali the license to throw the kitchen sink at everything. The hosts also have the great MS Dhoni to add those impactful runs at the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback