[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja gets angry as Moeen Ali drops a sitter vs RR in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja lost his cool after Moeen Ali dropped a sitter in the slip region. This came during their IPL 2023 game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

The incident took place in the ninth over when Ashwin got a thick edge off Jadeja's bowling. The ball flew off the edge at chest height towards Moeen at first slip, who failed to grab it.

It was the second drop catch of the game for the England all-rounder, having dropped Devdutt Padikkal off Maheesh Theekshana in the fifth over. Padikkal, who was batting on 14 off 11 balls, went on to score 38 runs off 26 deliveries.

Ravindra Jadeja, though, provided a double strike to bring his side back into the contest by dismissing Padikkal and Sanju Samson in the same over.

Padikkal top-edged a slog sweep to the deep backward square leg fielder. Samson, on the other hand, played a quicker delivery for the turn, which drifted into the middle and leg to hit the off-stump.

With two quick wickets, Jadeja reduced RR to 88/3 in 8.5 overs. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 2/21 in his four overs.

Moeen Ali fails to deliver with his fielding but takes Jos Buttler's prized wicket

Moeen Ali also missed a runout opportunity against Ashwin during the 14th over off Maheesh Theekshana. Ashwin went on to score 30 off 22 balls.

The 35-year-old, though, clean-bowled the dangerous-looking RR opener Jos Buttler in the 17th over to help the hosts restrict Samson and Co. below 200.

Significant contributions from Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shimron Hetmyer helped RR score 175/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Buttler scored 52 off 36 balls, including three sixes and one boundary. Hetmyer and Ashwin also chipped in with 30 runs each.

For CSK, Akash Singh, Tushar Despande and Jadeja scalped two wickets apiece, while Ali took a solitary wicket.

CSK (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, and Akash Singh.

RR (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

