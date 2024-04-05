[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja gets in the way of a throw from Bhuvneshwar Kumar during SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 match; Pat Cummins opts not to appeal

A possible controversial moment in the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 game was averted, as Pat Cummins opted not to appeal against Ravindra Jadeja for obstructing the field.

SRH won the toss and decided to bowl first in match 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5. The Hyderabad bowlers did a good job restricting CSK to 165-5 in 20 overs. For Chennai, Jadeja chipped in with 31* off 23 to take his team past the 160-run mark.

In the penultimate over of Chennai Super Kings' innings, all-rounder Jadeja jammed a yorker-length delivery from Bhuvneshwar back towards the bowler. Bhuvneshwar picked up the ball and threw it back towards the stumps. However, Jadeja, who seemed to be trying to get out of the way, ended up getting hit by the throw.

SRH keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen seemed to hint that Jadeja might have got in the way of the throw.

The on-field umpires even got together for a discussion and decided to refer the incident to the third umpire. However, Hyderabad captain Cummins decided not to go ahead with the appeal for obstructing the field. His sporting act won a lot of praise on social media.

Cummins impressed with the ball as well, registering figures of 1-29 in four overs. He got the big wicket of in-form Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube (45 off 24). Bhuvneshwar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat all chipped in with one wicket apiece.

SunRisers Hyderabad went on to win the game by six wickets, with Aiden Markram top-scoring with 50 off 36, while opener Abhishek Sharma slammed 37 off only 12, clobbering three fours and four sixes. Travis Head chipped in with 31 off 24 as Hyderabad got home in 18.1 overs.

Mohammad Kaif questions Pat Cummins' decision to withdraw appeal against Ravindra Jadeja

Former India player Mohammad Kaif questioned SRH captain Cummins' decision to withdraw the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja in Friday's IPL 2024 match. Writing on his X handle, he wondered whether it was a tactical move.

"Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja be the crease and keep Dhoni indoors? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20?," Kaif's post read.

Following their win over CSK, Hyderabad moved to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have four points from as many games with a net run rate of +0.409.