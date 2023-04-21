[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja gives a deathly stare to Heinrich Klaasen as he seemingly costs CSK spinner a wicket

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unimpressed by Heinrich Klaasen as the SunRisers Hyderabad batter seemed to cost him a wicket in the 29th match of IPL 2023. As a result, the Saurashtra all-rounder gave him a fuming stare.

The incident occurred in the 14th over of the innings when Mayank Agarwal chipped one back to the bowler, with Klaasen at the non-striker's end. When the left-arm spinner moved to his right to catch the ball, he clashed with the South African batter, thus being unable to take the catch. This led to some verbal exchanges and a grave stare from Jadeja towards Klaasen.

However, the ace all-rounder eventually got the better of Agrawal on the second last ball of the over as MS Dhoni affected a lightning-fast stumping. It was the veteran all-rounder's third wicket of the innings as the tourists struggled to contain the spinners of the Super Kings.

Ravindra Jadeja and co. stifle SunRisers Hyderabad to restrict them to 134 in 20 overs

Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

After winning the toss, the Yellow Brigade put in a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the SunRisers to 134. While Jadeja took three wickets, Maheesh Theeksahana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Akash Singh took one each. Abhishek Sharma was the only one from the SunRisers to pass 30 runs.

The two sides have locked horns in 18 games, with CSK winning 13 of them. They also clashed in the final of the 2018 edition when Shane Watson's century at the Wankhede Stadium propelled MS Dhoni and co. to their third IPL title. The Super Kings are currently at third in the points table.

The Orange Army are eighth in the standings, having lost three out of five matches. They lost the first two and won the next couple.

The SunRisers have also been one of the most underperforming franchises in the last two years, finishing in the bottom half of the table.

