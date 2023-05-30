[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja scores 10 off final two balls to clinch an improbable win for CSK in IPL 2023 final

Ravindra Jadeja proved to be the hero for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he smashed 10 runs off the final two deliveries to help his team win their fifth IPL title in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) seemed to have it all under control as Mohit Sharma delivered incredible yorkers in the first four balls of the final over. But with 10 needed from two, Mohit missed his length and Jadeja smashed the ball down the ground.

With four runs needed off the final ball, the southpaw flicked a full toss on the leg stump for a boundary and the entire stadium erupted in joy.

Ravindra Jadeja ran all round in celebration and the CSK players swarmed the ground joining the all-rounder as the emotions were at an all-time high.

Here's the video of the final two deliveries:

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Two shots of excellence and composure!



Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way



#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!Two shots of excellence and composure!Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!Two shots of excellence and composure!Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT https://t.co/EbJPBGGGFu

Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja provided the finish CSK needed

Chasing 171 in 15 overs, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave CSK an incredible start. At one point, it seemed like they will run away with the game. Noor Ahmad stepped up with a couple of wickets in the seventh over to put Gujarat back in the game.

However, Ambati Rayudu played an incredible cameo of 19 off just eight balls, including two absolutely brilliant sixes, that put the game in Chennai's favor. Jadeja gave the finishing touch and ensured that CSK fans aren't forgetting the winning moment anytime soon.

Earlier, GT rode Sai Sudharsan's incredible 47-ball 96 to post 214 for four at the end of 20 overs. The 21-year-old took things in his hands after openers Wriddhiman Saha (54 off 39) and Shubman Gill (39 off 20) set the foundation with a breathtaking 67-run opening stand.

The ghosts of Sunday then came back to haunt for a brief while as heavy rains forced reduction in overs in the run-chase. A three-and-a-half hour stoppage meant CSK had to hunt down 171 runs in 15 overs.

Poll : 0 votes