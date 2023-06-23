[Watch] RCB batter Will Jacks smashes 5 sixes in a row, misses a full-toss on 6th in T20 Blast

Royal Challengers Bangalore and England batter Will Jacks smashed five consecutive sixes for Surrey in the T20 Blast on Thursday.

Jacks took the assault to Middlesex leg-spinner Luke Hollman in the 11th over of the first innings. The first and third balls were slow half-trackers pulled to deep mid-wicket. The second and fifth were volleys that Jacks dispatched over long-on and long-off. The best six of the lot came on the fourth: a back-foot slap over covers.

He almost made it six sixes in the over and got the easiest of full tosses to do so. However, in his attempt to hoick it over the leg side, he lost his shape and it landed safely. Here's a video of the jaw-dropping over:

Generally, consecutive sixes in this fashion are hit with momentum. But Middlesex tried to break the flow after the third ball by having a chat with the bowler. That didn't work either. Jacks, who couldn't play IPL 2023 because of an injury, reached 96 (44) in the 14th over and got out trying to reach three figures with a six on the first ball of the 15th.

"Really happy with this performance," he said after the innings. "Laurie (Evans) started [to get the crowd going] and he told me to join in, so I was like why not? I know the ball was in the slot [at 96], just missed out. But you got to go for these shots in this format."

Will Jacks had put his team in a comfortable position by the time he got out. And even though they lost a few quick wickets, Chris Jordan and Sean Abbott's assault meant Surrey reached a mammoth 252 in 20 overs.

Middlesex win despite Will Jacks' 96

However, even one of the highest scores in T20 cricket and Will Jacks' incredible innings wasn't enough to stop Middlesex on the day. They countered assault with assault and everyone in the top five contributed runs at 180-plus strike rates and shot the target down in 19.2 overs. Opener and captain Stephen Eskinazi top-scored with 73 (39).

