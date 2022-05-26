[Watch] RCB give fans glimpse of their dressing room celebrations after IPL 2022 Eliminator win over LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a thrilling 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday. The contest was a high-octane clash, with the two sides fighting tooth and nail in the knockout fixture.

Following their stunning victory, the Bangalore side took to their social media accounts to give fans a glimpse of the team's dressing room celebration. The players looked elated after winning the important contest. Virat Kohli appeared pumped with the win and was seen hugging head coach Sanjay Bangar.

The franchise posted on Instagram:

"Scenes we just absolutely love to see. ❤️ More of this in Ahmedabad please! 🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #PlayOffs #Reels."

Bangalore registered an imposing total of 207 after being asked to bat first at Eden Gardens in Mumbai. While the side's stalwarts failed to make an impact with the bat, Rajat Patidar stepped up with a dazzling century.

The right-hander remained unbeaten on 112 off 54 deliveries. Veteran batter Dinesh Karthik also contributed with 37 crucial runs and the two batters stitched together a brilliant 92-run partnership from just 41 balls.

LSG fought hard during the run chase, with skipper KL Rahul leading the charge with his knock of 79. However, the Bangalore bowlers showed stellar composure to help their side win the closely fought battle.

RCB to lock horns with RR in Qualifier 2

The Bangalore-based side will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of this year's cash-rich league. The contest is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27.

The winner of the game will play Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. The two teams have played against each other twice this season. While Bangalore won the first encounter by four wickets, RR claimed a decisive 29-run win in their subsequent clash.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar