Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Hall of Famer AB de Villiers's love for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise is quite special. In a video shared by De Villiers on Instagram, the former South Africa captain was recently seen shouting 'Ee sala cup namde' (This year, the cup is ours) during a family vacation in Mauritius.

"Break away with the Family."

It's worth mentioning that AB de Villiers has played 156 matches for RCB, scoring 4,491 runs in 144 innings at a strike rate of 158.64, including two centuries and 37 half-centuries.

The Proteas legend played for the Bengaluru-based franchise from 2011 to 2021 after spending the first three seasons with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Overall, he has over 5,000 runs in the T20 extravaganza.

As far as 'Ee sala cup namdu' is concerned, the women's team led by Smriti Mandhana won their first-ever trophy in the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year.

However, the men's team has never won the IPL. They last reached the finals in 2016 where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RCB are mathematically still alive in race to IPL 2024 playoffs

RCB are mathematically still alive in the race to the IPL 2024 playoffs following consecutive wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) by 38 runs and nine wickets, respectively. Will Jacks and Virat Kohli starred with the bat in the last game, smashing a hundred and fifty, respectively.

The franchise are lying at the bottom of the points table with just three wins (six points) from 10 matches.

The Faf du Plessis-led side must win their remaining four games to reach a maximum of 14 points. They will host Gujarat Titans in their next IPL game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (May 4).

RCB's remaining fixtures in IPL 2024:

May 4: vs GT at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

May 9: vs Punjab Kings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

May 12: vs Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

May 18: vs Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

