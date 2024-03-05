[Watch] RCB player does a headstand during lap of honor to thank fans for immense support at Chinnaswamy Stadium during WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players took a lap of honor at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 4), expressing gratitude for the immense support and love from their fans.

RCB finished the Bengaluru leg of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 yesterday night with a victory against UP Warriorz (UPW). The action will now shift to Delhi, which will host the remaining matches in WPL till the final.

The fans have turned up in huge numbers during all five matches of their home team. The RCB players did not disappoint as they put on a much-improved performance compared to last season, winning three of those games.

Smriti Mandhana led the side from the front with stellar contributions with the bat, scoring 219 runs at a strike rate of 154.23, including two half-centuries. She is also the current holder of the Orange Cap.

Smriti played a starring role in RCB's latest victory against UPW on Monday with an 80-run knock, which powered her side to a massive first innings total of 198. UP Warriorz only managed to score 175/8 in the chase, losing the match by 23 runs.

After the conclusion of the match, the Royal Challengers players celebrated the win with the fans by doing a lap of honor. A player also did a headstand during the same. The WPL's official Instagram handle shared a video to give everyone a glimpse of the moment.

You can watch the video below:

"Incredibly grateful to the crowd for coming in such large numbers" - RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry

After the conclusion of the match against UPW, RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry reflected on the win and support from fans, saying:

"All five games we have played here have been amazing. Incredibly grateful to the crowd for coming in such large numbers. Yeah, we have played a lot of cricket in the last few months. Probably had a great chance to get myself in today."

Perry continued:

"Nice in the end to send a few balls over the fence. Great pitch to bat on here. We are really trying to take pride in fielding and we try to put fielders in the right place. We had a great time in the field. Just the way we held our nerves with the ball. Great to perform in front of our fans."

Royal Challengers Bangalore side will next face Gujarat Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (March 6).

