[Watch] RCB players in quarantine keep themselves busy with workouts; set to reach UAE on Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players are currently on the verge of finishing a six-day quarantine in the capital city of Karnataka. After successfully returning negative results to RT-PCR tests, the squad will head to the UAE on Sunday.

Meanwhile, during their quarantine period, the players have kept themselves busy with various workout routines to attain optimum fitness levels ahead of the second half of IPL, which commences on September 19.

The franchise updated its ardent fanbase about the activities of players in the quarantine by posting a video on its social media handles.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted the following on Instagram and captioned it:

"Bold Diaries: Quarantrain mode! One day to go before the team flies to UAE for #IPL2021, and watch how the players are keeping themselves busy during the 6-day quarantine in Bengaluru, on Bold Diaries."

You can watch the video below:

RCB sign Hasaranga, Tim David, Chameera, and George Garton as replacements for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed multiple new players for the second half of IPL 2021 as Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Kane Richardson, and Daniel Sams will be unavailable for them in UAE. Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, and George Garton will replace the aforementioned players for the remainder of the IPL season.

Here is the complete RCB schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Match 31: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 43: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 52: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

