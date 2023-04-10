[WATCH] RCB's Faf du Plessis smashes a 115-meter six during IPL 2023 game vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis smashed the longest six in IPL 2023 during their IPL 2023 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswany Stadium on Monday, April 10.

The incident took place in the 15th over of RCB's innings. Du Plessis came on strike on the third ball of the over and smashed a six over the cover region before following it with another massive hit that traveled 115 meters.

Ravi Bishnoi dropped the ball short and Du Plessis was quick to get to his backfoot and tonk the ball out of the stadium. The big strike left non-striker Glenn Maxwell surprised along with the entire RCB dugout.

The former Proteas skipper himself also looked in shock with that hit. It is perhaps among the biggest sixes ever hit in the history of the IPL.

Watch the clip here:

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



deposits one out of the PARK



We are in for an entertaining finish here folks!



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-15



#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG Absolute Carnage @faf1307 deposits one out of the PARKWe are in for an entertaining finish here folks!Follow the match Absolute Carnage 🔥🔥@faf1307 deposits one out of the PARK 💥💥We are in for an entertaining finish here folks!Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-15#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG https://t.co/ugHZEMWHeh

Faf du Plessis guide RCB to a challenging total

Asked to bat first by the Super Giants, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dominated proceedings from the very start. Kohli was the aggressor in the initial overs, smacking four boundaries and as many sixes for his 44-ball 61 before holing out to Marcus Stoinis at the deep square leg region.

With 96 runs on the board in 11.3 overs, the RCB think tank promoted Glenn Maxwell to make the most out of the quickfire start.

The Aussie all-rounder looked a bit rusty initially but soon changed gears with a few boundaries and sixes. Du Plessis, meanwhile, also scored runs at a brisk pace, reaching his half-century in quick time.

At the time of writing, the hosts were well-placed at 183/1 from 18 overs, with Du Plessis (71*) and Maxwell (40*) going strong.

The Royal Challengers will look to post anything over 200 as they look to register their second win of the season.

Poll : 0 votes