[Watch] RCB's Lockie Ferguson bamboozles RR opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore with brilliant slower yorker during IPL 2024 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Lockie Ferguson completely outfoxed Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore with his variations during the IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22. Kohler-Cadmore departed for 20 off 15 balls after getting off to a start.

Throughout the IPL, Ferguson has shown his ability to pick up wickets with the change-ups, and that surprise element once again came to Bengaluru's rescue when the partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohler-Cadmore was blossoming.

Lockie Ferguson got a great dip on his slower yorker, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore was beaten all ends up as he was late to react to it. The Kiwi speedster was fired up, while the England opener had to walk back dejected.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Glenn Maxwell had dropped an absolute sitter at square leg in the over prior to that bowled by Ferguson which gave Kohler-Cadmore a life. The Australian all-rounder seemed relieved that the drop didn't cost his team much.

RCB battle against RR batters and dew factor

One of the main reasons why the total of 172/8 isn't looking like a daunting one for the Royals to chase is because of the amount of dew that has already been on display. The RCB fielders have also found it difficult as the dew has led to some misfields already.

While they have got the wicket of Kohler-Cadmore, RCB will know that RR bat deep, with the explosive Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer both in their line-up. They will need to find a way to keep chipping away with wickets at regular intervals as the dew factor could only get worse.

RR, on the other hand, have got another partnership going, this time between Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson. They are comfortably placed with 80/1 on the board after nine overs and will want the current partnership to bat Bengaluru out of the game.

