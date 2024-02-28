Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana drew a funny Virat Kohli picture while playing ‘Pictionary’ on the RCB podcast released on YouTube on Wednesday, February 28.

During a head-to-head game, Mandhana was supposed to draw Kohli. She gave a hint to his competitor Mr. Nags (Danish Sait), the presenter-cum-comedian, by drawing a crown but when he couldn't guess the answer, she drew a cartoon character.

When questioned about the beard, she added it to the character to complete the look. The duo then posed with the drawing, leaving Mandhana in splits. Mandhana apologized to Kohli and Nags for her drawing skills. She said:

“Sorry! [chuckles]”

Mr. Nags replied:

“No, it’s nice [chuckles].”

Watch the video below:

In the same video, Mandhana was also stunned to know that mice ('elee' in Kannada), fries, peri-peri powder, and football were the hints for Ellyse Perry.

Smriti Mandhana guides RCBW to back-to-back wins in 2024 WPL season

Smriti Mandhana has turned it around in the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season by guiding RCBW to back-to-back wins against the UP Warriorz Women (UPW) and the Gujarat Giants Women (GGW) by two runs and eight wickets, respectively.

Shobana Asha bagged a fifer (5/22) against UPW, while Richa Ghosh (62 off 37 balls) and Sabbhineni Meghana (53 off 44 deliveries) scored half-centuries each.

In the second game, Sophie Molineux (3/25) delivered with the ball, while Mandhana slammed a quickfire 43 off 27 against Gujarat, with the help of one six and eight boundaries.

With consecutive victories, RCBW are placed on top of the points table despite having equal points as defending champions Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) due to a higher net run rate.

Mandhana recently credited the support staff and team management for the turnaround after managing just wins in eight games last year. She recently told Jio Cinema:

“A lot of work has gone in the last year on what kind of team we need. Thank the support staff and the management for this.”

RCBW will next face Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 29.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App