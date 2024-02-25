[Watch] RCB's Sobhana Asha picks up 3 wickets in a single over to derail UP Warriorz chase in WPL 2024

Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Sobhana Asha picked up three wickets in a single over to derail the UP Warriorz's (UPW) run-chase in the second match of the Women's Premiere League (WPL) 2024 on Saturday, February 24.

Initially, Sobhana dismissed Vrinda Dinesh and Tahlia McGrath in the ninth over and put her side ahead in the contest while defending 158. Grace Harris (38) and Shweta Sehrawat (31) then stitched together a magnificent 77-run partnership for the fourth wicket to bring UPW back storming into the contest.

UP Warriorz were in a comfortable position, needing 32 runs off 24 balls, with seven wickets in hand. Asha came into the attack at this juncture and turned the match on its head with a triple-wicket over, dismissing Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, and Kiran Navgire. It proved to be a defining point in the match, as Warriorz eventually went on to lose the game by two runs.

You can watch the three wickets in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"She always said give the ball to me and I'll pick up a wicket"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana on Sobhana Asha

Speaking at the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana was delighted after getting over the line in a close contest.

She also reserved special praise for Sobhana Asha, who turned the match in Bangalore team's favor with a sensational bowling spell.

"A pretty good game. Even the last game came to a similar margin in the end and I remembered all the gods but the bowlers did a pretty good job. I was having a lot of faith in Sophie when bowling the last over and the way Asha bowled was amazing. Whenever I used to see her on the field, she always said give the ball to me and I'll pick up a wicket," the skipper said.

"She is playing only her second season and has been around the domestic circuit for a long time. In the second timeout, we were targeting a score of 165 but S. Meghana and Richa batted really well, especially after losing me, Sophie and Pez early," she added.

RCB will next face Gujarat Giants on Tuesday (February 27).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App