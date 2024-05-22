[Watch] RCB and Virat Kohli fans gather in large numbers outside Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IPL 2024 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Narendra Modi Stadium in the Eliminator of IPL 2024 on Wednesday, May 22. Before the start of the match, fans gathered outside the venue in large numbers, cheering for Bengaluru.

A number of Bengaluru supporters were spotted wearing Virat Kohli's No. 18 jersey, while a section of fans could be seen holding a massive banner which read 'Namma team RCB'.

It is worth mentioning that Bengaluru had a dismal start to the competition, suffering seven losses from their first eight outings. However, they scripted a stunning turnaround, winning six games on the trot to finish fourth in the standings and qualify for the playoffs.

Virat Kohli has enjoyed an imperious run with the bat in this edition. With 708 runs across 14 innings at a strike rate of 155.60, he is currently the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2024.

RCB's practice session in Ahmedabad was reportedly canceled due to excessive heat in the city

Bengaluru were initially slated to conduct a practice session at the Gujarat College Ground. The session was canceled, with several reports indicating that it was called off over a security threat to Virat Kohli.

The reports surfaced after the news of Gujarat Police nabbing four men at the Ahmedabad airport on suspicion of terror activities. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) clarified that the practice was canceled due to a heatwave in the city.

GCA secretary Anil Patel was quoted as saying by The Times of India:

"There was no terror threat. We had made provision for both the Rajasthan Royals and RCB to practice at the Gujarat College ground. RCB were supposed to practice from 2 to 5pm, before they changed it to 3-6pm, as the light is good till 6.30pm in the summer in Ahmedabad. However, the Rajasthan Royals practiced from 3.30 to 6.30pm at the Gujarat College ground with their full squad."

The winner of the Eliminator between Bengaluru and Rajasthan will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24.

