[Watch] RCB welcomes MS Dhoni with a cup of tea at Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of high-octane IPL 2024 clash vs CSK

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) welcomed MS Dhoni with a cup of tea at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The legendary cricketer is in Bengaluru for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 match against RCB, which is scheduled on Saturday (May 18). It is a crucial game for both teams, as their qualification into playoffs will depend on the result.

RCB began the season poorly, winning only one of their first eight games in IPL 2024. However, they turned things around later by winning five games on the trot and staying alive in the playoff race. Under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK currently have 14 points after playing 13 games and are fighting for a playoff spot with a couple of other teams.

RCB recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video to give fans a glimpse of MS Dhoni from Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2024 match against CSK. In it, MS Dhoni could be seen served tea by the support staff members of the Bengaluru team.

The post was captioned:

You can watch the video below:

"Your guess is as good as mine at this stage"- Michael Hussey on chances of MS Dhoni's retirement after IPL 2024

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey recently opened up that he was not aware of MS Dhoni's retirement plans and hoped that he would continue playing for a few more seasons.

Speaking on ESPN's Around the Wicket show, Hussey said:

"Your guess is as good as mine at this stage. He keeps his cards very, very close to his chest. We are hoping he does keep going. From a personal point of view, I hope he keeps going for another couple of years. But we will just have to wait and see. He is the only one who will make that call. And he likes to sort of build the drama a little bit as well. So I wouldn't expect a decision anytime soon."

Hussey continued:

"He is still batting so well. He does prepare well - he gets into the camp very early and hits a lot of balls. He has been in good touch all season really. I guess we just got to try to manage him from the body side of things. He had a knee surgery after the last season. So he has been managing that from the initial stage of the tournament."

Do you think MS Dhoni will retire from IPL after this season? Let us know your views in the comments section.