[Watch] Ricky Ponting challenges his son to bowl quick to Rahul Tewatia ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting brought his son Fletcher along for the practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of his team's IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, April 17.

In a video posted by GT on X (formerly Twitter), Tewatia can be seen asking Fletcher whether he is a proper batter or a seam-bowling all-rounder. When Fletcher said he bowled fast, Ponting asked him to prove it.

Fletcher was then seen bowling to Rahul Tewatia while Ricky Ponting watched on in admiration. Here's the video:

Fletcher's action seemed quite similar to veteran England pacer James Anderson. He also bowled a delivery where it looked like he was imitating GT star Rashid Khan. At the end of the video, Tewatia gave a high-five to Fletcher, praising the latter for the way he bowled.

"Deserves to be in that WT20 squad" - Ricky Ponting on DC skipper Rishabh Pant

Ahead of the game against the Gujarat Titans, Ricky Ponting spoke to PTI about how DC skipper Rishabh Pant's comeback has impressed him. Pant has already made a few significant contributions with the bat and Ponting said he would pick the southpaw as India's wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup in June.

"Do I believe whether Rishabh should be there in the World Cup squad? Absolutely I do," Ponting said. "He deserves to be in that WT20 squad by the end of the IPL, I think we have seen Rishabh play the way we have seen him play in last six seasons of IPL and now back playing for India. If I was picking a team, I would have Rishabh Pant in it every day of the week."

Ponting believes Pant will only get better as the season progresses. DC have good memories in Ahmedabad as they had beaten GT last year at the venue and will look to repeat the same on Wednesday.

