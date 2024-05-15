[Watch] Rilee Rossouw takes fantastic running catch to dismiss Donovan Ferreira in RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 encounter

Rilee Rossouw took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Donovan Ferreira in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. With that, Punjab sent back Ferreira for just seven runs off eight balls.

The dismissal came in the 18th over of the Royals' innings. Ferreira miscued a lofted drive off Harshal Patel in the deep and Rossouw took a sharp catch towards wide long-off. The South African player made a lot of ground and balanced himself inside the boundary while completing a brilliant running catch.

Ferreira failed to deliver as an impact player. The right-hander had also departed for just one run against Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel surpassed Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah for most wickets this season to top the Purple Cap charts. He has 22 wickets in 13 matches so far.

RR post a 145-run target for PBKS in IPL 2024 match

A fighting knock from local boy Riyan Parag helped Rajasthan Royals post 144/9 against Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

Parag starred with the bat, scoring 48 runs off 34 balls in an innings laced with six boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with 28 off 19, including one six and three boundaries. The duo shared a 50-run partnership to help RR recover from 42/3.

Captain Sanju Samson and Tom Kohler-Cadmore also chipped in with 18 runs each but took 15 and 23 balls, respectively.

Meanwhile, Punjab captain Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets apiece, while Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis scalped one each.

PBKS are currently bottom of the points table with four wins in 12 games. They have been eliminated from the playoffs race and are playing for pride.

Meanwhile, the Royals have qualified for playoffs. They have 16 points from 12 matches. A win would help them consolidate their spot in the top two of the points table. The top two teams will get two chances to reach the final.

