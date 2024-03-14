[Watch] Rinku Singh and Gautam Gambhir receive a roaring reception on arrival in Kolkata ahead of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans extended a warm welcome to Rinku Singh and Gautam Gambhir, who arrived in the city on Thursday (March 14) to commence preparations for IPL 2024.

It was a sweet homecoming after seven years for Gautam Gambhir, who is widely loved in Kolkata as he led them to both of their IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. After a couple of seasons with Lucknow Super Giants, Gambhir returned to KKR this season as a mentor.

The Kolkata franchise shared a video on their X handle to give fans a glimpse of the welcome Gambhir received at the airport today.

You can watch the video below:

Star middle-order batter Rinku Singh also arrived in Kolkata to join the team's camp ahead of IPL 2024. His immense popularity among the masses was visible once again as he received a loud reception on arrival.

You can watch him in the video below:

"He has always talked about creating an impact for the team’s goals rather than personal milestones" - Venkatesh Iyer on KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir

KKR batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer recently expressed excitement about getting the chance to play under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship during the upcoming IPL season.

“Gautam sir coming back is going to be a huge plus for KKR. I’m really looking forward to working with him. Whatever conversations I’ve had with him in the past, he has always talked about creating an impact for the team’s goals rather than personal milestones," Venkatesh Iyer was quoted as saying by KKR.

"It’s always exciting to be a part of KKR and I feel honored and privileged to play for this amazing franchise. The ultimate goal is to win the trophy

Venkatesh also said that he was looking forward to performing the role of all-rounder for his side this season. He continued:

“We know we have it in us to win it so we’re looking forward to going out there and putting our best foot forward. I’m looking forward to contributing with both bat and ball, so let’s hope for the best.

"Whenever the captain would want me to bowl an over or two, I’ll always be there. Shreyas has always had that conﬁdence in me and he trusts that I can get the job done for the team in pressure situations."

Do you think KKR has the ammunition to win the IPL 2024 trophy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.