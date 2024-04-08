[Watch] Rinku Singh's struggle ends with a wild slog during CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Rinku Singh played a rare poor knock in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shirt against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2024 clash on Monday, April 8, as he was dismissed for just nine runs off 14 balls by Tushar Deshpande.

The pitch at the Chepauk had a bit of grip in it and Deshpande used his variations really well to take advantage of the conditions. Rinku tried to break the shackles with a hoik over mid-wicket, but the change of pace from Deshpande meant that the southpaw could only get an inside edge back onto his stumps.

Tushar Deshpande was pumped up and rightly so as Rinku Singh could have done a lot of damage in the final three overs of KKR's innings. Here's the video of Rinku's dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Deshpande also picked up the wicket of another big-hitter in Andre Russell in his final over, to go with the wickets of Rinku and Phil Salt, whom he had dismissed first ball. He finished with impressive figures of 3/33.

CSK restrict KKR to just 137/9

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said at the toss that it was a crucial flip of the coin to win for the hosts and that's exactly how things panned out for the Chennai Super Kings. Despite losing Salt early, Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi gave Kolkata a flying start.

However, Ravindra Jadeja brought his experience into play and the left-arm spinner pegged the visitors on the back foot with sensational figures of 3/18. He picked up the wickets of both the set batters and also sent back Venkatesh Iyer.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 34(32) in an innings that just didn't get any momentum whatsoever. With dew potentially being a defining factor in the second innings, CSK will fancy their chances of winning. For Kolkata, their spinners need to have a field day to win.