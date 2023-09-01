[Watch] Rinku Singh smashes hat-trick of sixes as Meerut Mavericks beat Kashi Rudras in Super Over in UP T20 League

Rinku Singh once again stole the show with his finishing touches, this time for Meerut Mavericks against Kashi Rudras in the UP T20 League on Thursday, August 31.

With 17 runs required off the Super Over, Rinku smashed a hat-trick of sixes against left-arm spinner Shiva Singh as his team won with two balls to spare.

Jio Cinema shared a video with the caption:

"Palak na jhapke nahi to miss hojayenge Rinku Singh ke zabardast 6,6,6. (Don't blink your eyes, else you'll miss Rinku Singh's sixes)"

Rinku smashed the second ball of the over for a six over the long off. The left-handed batter then connected one with the sweet part of his bat that went for another maximum at deep mid-wicket. He finished the game in style with another six over long off.

Watch Rinku’s hat-trick of sixes below:

The development came after the match ended in a draw, with the Mavericks and the Rudras scoring 181 each in their allotted 20 overs.

Interestingly, Rinku had amassed just 15 runs off 22 balls previously in the contest. He was bowled by Parv Singh but kept his nerves in the Super Over to take his team past the finish line.

For the uninitiated, Rinku has finished several games for his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last two seasons.

The 25-year-old became a household name when he smashed five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal in IPL 2023. That came when his team required 28 runs off the last five balls.

He also ended up as the leading run-scorer for KKR in IPL 2023, scoring 474 runs in 14 games.

Rinku Singh shone on his T20I debut against Ireland

Rinku Singh recently grabbed the opportunity with both hands on his T20I debut against Ireland. He scored 38 runs off 21 balls at a strike rate of 180.95, including three sixes and two boundaries. India won the game by 33 runs. Rinku was named Player of the Match for his heroics with the bat.

On the international front, Rinku will next be seen in action in the 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be played in Hangzhou, China, later this month.