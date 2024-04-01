[Watch] Rishabh Pant almost pulls off sensational MS Dhoni-like no look run out during DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant showed game awareness, that even legendary wicketkeeper and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni would be proud of, during their game in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

Pant collected a ball from the deep by standing in front of the stumps and then nonchalantly flicked that ball back onto the stumps without looking. While a full-length dive saved Ajinkya Rahane, Pant was smart enough to attempt a run out with a sensational piece of glove work.

Here's the video:

Rishabh Pant's run-out attempt was similar to MS Dhoni's against New Zealand in an ODI in 2016. Dhoni had dismissed Ross Taylor through a similar no-look run-out, thereby even surprising the former New Zealand batter.

Pant has been pretty vocal about idolizing Dhoni and his run-out attempt certainly showed that the southpaw had incorporated a few qualities from the former Indian legendary cricketer.

Rishabh Pant sets up the game for Delhi Capitals with bat

Rishabh Pant also scored his first half-century on his return to competitive cricket against CSK. He scored 51 off just 32 balls with four boundaries and three sixes and showed glimpses of himself gradually coming back to being at his explosive best.

While Delhi lost wickets at crucial junctures, Pant's half-century ensured they could push towards the eventual 191/5 they put on the board. Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) delivered a Player of the Match performance as Chennai kept losing wickets at regular intervals during the chase.

MS Dhoni played an entertaining knock of 37* off just 16 balls, but wasn't enough as the Capitals won the game by 20 runs. This was a crucial win for DC, not only because they had lost their opening two games but also because Pant showed just what he was capable of, making the victory feel even sweeter.