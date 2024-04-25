[Watch] Rishabh Pant gets ignored as he asks fielder for the ball to inflict run-out in DC vs GT IPL 2024 last-ball thriller

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) by four runs in a last-ball thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (April 24). It was Delhi's second consecutive win against Gujarat this season, having won the previous game by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

That came as all-rounder Rashid Khan failed to score a boundary off Mukesh Kumar when Gujarat needed five runs off the last ball. The right-hander, who smashed a six off the previous ball to keep the Titans alive in the run-chase, failed to clear Tristan Stubbs at long-on. The latter collected the ball on one bounce and didn't bother throwing it back to the wicketkeeper and started celebrating the victory.

In the meantime, both Rashid and his batting partner Mohit Sharma were at the non-striker's end. Pant, though, kept asking Stubbs for the ball to inflict a run-out at the striker's end before shaking hands with the umpires to complete formalities.

Rishabh Pant stars as DC beat GT by 4 runs in IPL 2024 thriller

A clinical batting display from Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel helped DC beat GT by four runs on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, DC posted 224/4 in their allotted 20 overs. The hosts were reduced to 44/3 as Prithvi Shaw (11 off 7), Jake Fraser-McGurk (23 off 14) and Shai Hope (5 off 6) departed cheaply.

Rishabh Pant then led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 88 runs off 43 balls in an innings laced with eight sixes and five boundaries. Axar Patel also scored a quickfire 66 off 43 deliveries with the help of four sixes and five boundaries. The duo shared a 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Tristan Stubbs finished off the innings in style, smashing an unbeaten 26 off seven, comprising two sixes and three boundaries.

In response, GT managed 220/8 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill departed cheaply but Wriddhiman Saha (39 off 25) and Sai Sudharsan added an 82-run stand for the second wicket. Sudharsan scored 65 off 39 with the aid of two sixes and seven boundaries.

David Miller then steadied the ship for GT as they kept losing wickets at regular succession. The left-hander scored 55 off 23, including three sixes and six boundaries. Rashid Khan stayed unbeaten on 21 off 11.

Rasikh Dar Salam was the leading wicket-taker for DC, returning with figures of 3/44, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets.

With four wins in nine games, DC are placed sixth in the points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side will next host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 27).

Click here to check out the DC vs GT IPL 2024 scorecard.

