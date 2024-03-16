[Watch] Rishabh Pant hits the DC nets ahead of fairytale comeback in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has joined their IPL 2024 camp and is set to make a highly-anticipated return to competitive cricket. Pant was involved in a horrific car accident towards the end of 2022 and that has seen him miss almost 15 months of competitive cricket.

However, a miraculous and speedy recovery saw him get clearance from the BCCI to participate in the IPL 2024 season as a wicketkeeper-batter. Pant posted a video on his social media handle which showed him sweating it out in the training session.

Rishabh Pant was seen warming up initially in the video and was back to hitting his go-to explosive shots while batting. He then also underwent some light wicketkeeping drills. Expressing his emotions on being back onto the field, here's what Pant captioned his video with:

"🔙 to the game I love the most 🫶"

Over the past 15 months, Pant has been active on social media sharing his recovery videos, and has been pretty vocal about how the accident changed his perspective on life and how he focused on being happy in the little joys it had to offer.

Rishabh Pant is invaluable to DC even as a pure batter

It will be interesting to see whether DC hand Rishabh Pant the gloves straightaway on his comeback or whether they ease him back into the tournament by gradually increasing his workload.

Nevertheless, Pant will be crucial for the Capitals even as a pure batter. While he didn't have a massive IPL 2022 season in terms of runs, his 340 runs still came at a strike rate of 151.79. DC need his impact in the middle order around the likes of Mitchell Marsh.

Delhi need Pant to fire especially now that Harry Brook has pulled out of the IPL 2024 season. They begin their campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 23.