[Watch] Rishabh Pant hits a one-handed six off Mustafizur Rahman in DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant finally found his stride after struggling in the first two matches of IPL 2024 as he muscled a half-century against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. The left-handed batter played some eye-catching shots, including a stunning one-handed six off Mustafizur Rahman's bowling.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the innings as Pant launched one over deep backward square region. As the Delhi-born cricketer lifted the bat to hit it for a six, his hand came off the handle. Despite that, the ball comfortably went over the fence, with the over yielding 14 runs to the Capitals.

The following over sent down by Matheesha Pathirana saw the youngster shift gears again, hitting a six and two boundaries to bring up his maiden half-century of the tournament. However, the Sri Lankan speedster got him in the same over as Pant mistimed one to long-off where CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad took an excellent catch.

Half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and David Warner propel Delhi Capitals to a formidable total:

David Warner top-scored for the Capitals. (Credits: Twitter)

With the Capitals searching for their first win of the tournament after two consecutive losses, Pant won the toss and elected to bat first. David Warner and the returning Prithvi Shaw provided an outstanding start to the innings.

Their 93-run opening stand ended in the 10th over thanks to a one-handed stunner from Matheesha Pathirana off Mustafizur Rahman's bowling.

Pathirana also turned out to be the pick of the bowlers for the defending champions as he struck twice in the same over, castling Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs. With 192 to win for the Super Kings, they didn't have the expected start, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra departing cheaply.

The asking rate continued to rise after a brief partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell. Despite MS Dhoni's fireworks, the Capitals emerged victorious by 20 runs for their first win of the season.