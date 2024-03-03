[Watch] Rishabh Pant plays 'kanche' game with kids on street

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was recently spotted playing a game of kanche with kids on the street. It is an Indian game usually played by kids with rolling marbles.

Pant is currently training to attain match fitness ahead of his much-awaited on-field comeback. He has been on the sidelines for more than a year after suffering fatal injuries in a car accident.

After a long recovery period, Rishabh Pant is expected to return to action during the upcoming IPL 2024, captaining the Delhi Capitals franchise.

The southpaw took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video on his story to give fans a glimpse of himself enjoying a game of kanche with kids. The video was soon shared by several fans on X, making it viral online.

You can watch him playing in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"All of us are waiting to see him hit those sixes"- Parthiv Patel on Rishabh Pant

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel recently expressed his excitement to witness the comeback of Rishabh Pant after a lengthy hiatus. Patel said that he has observed a change in Pant's thought process after the accident.

Speaking to Jio Cinema on the matter, Patel said:

"Rishabh Pant is really positive. He talks more about gratitude and looks at life differently after the incident. He is doing his keeping drills, but that will take time. You know he is a blockbuster player; he does something or the other on the field, wins matches for his team. You just want to see him all the time, whether it’s him smiling or keeping and chirping from behind the stumps, he is a really good package."

He continued:

"He has recovered really well from the accident. All of us are waiting to see him hit those sixes, however it’s not easy, however experienced you are. Staying away from the game for such a long time, it’s not easy to come back to form straight away. His comeback depends on his mental preparation and toughness."

Do you think DC will win the IPL 2024 trophy with Pant at the helm? Let us know your predictions for the season in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App