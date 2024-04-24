[Watch] Rishabh Pant plunders Mohit Sharma for 31 runs in the final over of the first innings of DC vs GT IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant showed glimpses of his absolute best when he took apart Gujarat Titans (GT)'s death-overs specialist Mohit Sharma in the final over of the hosts' innings during their IPL 2024 clash on Wednesday, April 24.

Apart from the wide ball, Pant scored as many as 30 runs in the over to give DC just the explosive finish they needed. Pant hit a full toss towards long on and the ball burst through Shahrukh Khan's fingers for a six. Mohit then tried a wide yorker which ended up being a low full toss that Pant deposited for a boundary behind point.

The pressure on Mohit Sharma was telling as nothing he tried for the next three balls worked, with Rishabh Pant smashing each of them for a massive six. Out of nowhere, Pant ended up with an unbeaten 88 off just 43 balls.

Here's a video of how the carnage unfolded in the last over:

Mohit Sharma ended with figures of 0/73, the most expensive in the history of the IPL. Pant's sensational knock allowed DC to post a mammoth 224/4, something which looked impossible when he walked out to bat.

Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel played a massive role in DC's charge

The Gujarat Titans were right on top at 44/3 when Rishabh Pant joined Axar Patel at the crease. The two left-handers took their chances against the Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

Gradually runs began to flow from both ends and there was a massive uptick in the run rate of Delhi's innings. After Axar departed for 66 off 43, Tristan Stubbs walked out to bat and ensured that the hosts didn't lose momentum with a brilliant cameo (26* off 7 balls).

GT have lost the big wicket of Shubman Gill at the time of writing, but still managed to score 67 runs in the powerplay, They will need Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan to convert their partnership into a massive platform for the likes of David Miller and Azmatullah Omarzai to come out and get the remaining target.

